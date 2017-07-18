Jamie Calandro named Ellsworth volleyball coach

ELLSWORTH — Jamie Calandro will be the next head volleyball coach at Ellsworth High School, Athletic Director Josh Frost announced in a statement Wednesday.

Calandro, who is entering his second year as a music teacher at Ellsworth, previously spent more than a decade as coach of Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School in Riverhead, N.Y. He founded the volleyball program at Bishop McGann-Mercy in 2004 and led the team to a total of eight Suffolk League playoff appearances.

Prior to coaching high school volleyball, Calandro played at the club level at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He graduated from Marist in 2002 and was team captain as a senior.

“Jamie has a huge volleyball background,” Frost said. “We are very excited for him to lead the program at EHS.”

A passionate musician, Calandro is trained in over 20 concert instruments and has performed at prestigious concert halls across the country. He is also an avid New York Giants, Yankees and Knicks fan and is the lead baseball writer for FantasyTeamAdvice.com.

Calandro accepts the coaching position at Ellsworth during a time of a major change within the state’s classification guidelines. Ellsworth, which was previously the second-largest school in the 13-team Class B, now becomes the second-smallest team in the division instead. Ten of the other schools in last year’s Class B have no been reclassified to the newly created Class C.

Whitney Ranger, Ellsworth’s previous head coach, resigned from the position last month. Under Ranger, the Eagles had a 17-14 record and made the Class B playoffs twice before falling in the semifinals (2015) and quarterfinals (2016). The Eagles will return seven players from last season’s team.

The team will be hosting an open gym session for athletes wishing to play volleyball in 2017 over the course of the month. The dates of those sessions are July 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 from 6-8 p.m. Teams may begin fall practices Aug. 14, and the regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 1.