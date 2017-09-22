Ellsworth volleyball team edges MDI

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth volleyball teamed earned a five-set victory over visiting Mount Desert Island on Wednesday to earn its first win over the Trojans in four years.

The match was a tight one from the start, with Ellsworth winning the first game 25-23 and MDI claiming the second 25-22. After a 25-15 win for the Eagles in the third set and a 25-12 victory for the Trojans in the fourth, the home team won the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-8 to secure the win.

Olivia Robidoux led Ellsworth (3-3) with 21 kills and six blocks, and Mariah Young was 26 of 28 serving with five aces, 12 kills and 11 digs. For MDI (4-2), Mackenzie Hanna added 10 kills and 16 assists.

The win was Ellsworth’s first against MDI since Oct. 7, 2013. The Eagles had lost seven matches in a row against the Trojans over that span.

Ellsworth’s next game is on the road against Sumner (0-4) at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. MDI plays a road game against Machias (1-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.