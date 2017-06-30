Ellsworth head volleyball coach resigns

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth head volleyball coach Whitney Ranger has resigned from the position, Athletic Director Josh Frost told The Ellsworth American in an email today.

Ranger, who coached the team for two years, made the Class B semifinals in 2015 and the quarterfinals in 2016. The team received the No. 4 seed in the state tournament both times.

“I hope to move quickly on this position since it is almost six weeks until the season starts,” Frost told The American. “I want to give the new coach a chance to hold some open gym times during the summer sports season and before the hands-off period that begins July 31.”

Ranger played college volleyball at Dominican College in Orangeburg, N.Y., and is a teacher at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School. She finishes her tenure as coach with a 17-14 record.