Mount Desert Island boys, girls claim Hancock County track titles

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island outdoor track and field teams both earned first-place finishes at the Hancock County championship meet Friday in Ellsworth.

On the boys’ side, MDI won 13 events and the team competition to finish 181 points ahead of second-place George Stevens Academy. Griffin Maristany won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Trojans, who also won all three jump events.

Cameron Gordon won the 800-meter run for the GSA boys’ team and also claimed second place in the 100- and 400-meter dashes. For Deer Isle-Stonington, junior Brendan Penfold won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600-meter run.

The MDI girls won 12 events and the team event to finish first with 171 points. Ashley Anderson and Tia Tardy both won a pair of individual events for the Trojans.

GSA’s girls’ team took second. Eliza Broughton won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles for GSA, and Ava Sealander won the pole vault and 1,600-meter race walk. Ellsworth finished third.

Below is a list of the top-three individual finishers and all team scores for both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Boys’ 100-meter dash

Colby Lee, Mount Desert Island, 11.82 seconds Cameron Gordon, George Stevens Academy, 11.97 Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 12.02

Boys’ 200-meter dash

Griffin Maristany, MDI, 23.94 Colby Lee, MDI, 24.65 Owen Mild, MDI, 24.98

Boys’ 400-meter dash

Griffin Maristany, MDI, 52.51 Cameron Gordon, GSA, 52.83 Liam Higgins, MDI, 54.85

Boys’ 800-meter run

Cameron Gordon, GSA, 2:10.98 Oliver Johnston, MDI, 2:11.21 Meredith Bradshaw Thomas, GSA, 2:13.63

Boys’ 1,600-meter run

Nicholas Reznik, MDI, 4:47.35 Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 4:58.90 Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 4:59.97

Boys’ 3,200-meter run

Brendan Penfold, DI-S, 10:52.75 Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 10:56.12 Calvin Partin, MDI, 11:08.55

Boys’ 110-meter hurdle

Elijah Joyce, MDI, 17.42 Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 17.94 Nicholas Kimball, Sumner, 19.76

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles

Josh Bloom, MDI, 43.22 Elijah Joyce, MDI, 44.07 Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 52.63

Boys’ 4-by-100 relay

MDI, 46.82 GSA, 49.81 Ellsworth, 50.64

Boys’ 4-by-400 relay

MDI, 3:42.54 GSA, 3:53.40 Sumner, 4:14.80

Boys’ 4-by-800 relay

GSA, 9:08.78 Ellsworth, 9:26.78 MDI, 9:57.04

Boys’ high jump

Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 6 feet, 2 inches Max Mattson, GSA, 6-0 Drew Rich, MDI, 5-10

Boys’ pole vault

Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 10-6 Jose Chumbe, MDI, 9-6 Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 9-6

Boys’ long jump

Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 19-11 1/2 Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 19-0 1/4 Drew Rich, MDI, 18-11 1/4

Boys’ triple jump

Giovanni McKenzie, MDI, 42-5 1/4 Drew Rich, MDI, 40-8 Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 40-2 3/4

Boys’ shot put

Croix Albee, MDI, 46-9 Micah Hallett, MDI, 41-6 1/2 Samuel Hoff, MDI, 40-3 1/2

Boys’ discus throw

Samuel Hoff, MDI, 144-2 Micah Hallett, MDI, 115-0 Gilbert Isaacs, MDI, 108-10

Boys’ javelin throw

Joe Norwood, GSA, 136-2 Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 135-1 Micah Hallett, 126-4

Boys’ 1,600-meter race walk

Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 7:13.85

Boys’ team scores

MDI, 302 GSA, 121 Ellsworth, 72 (4T) Bucksport, 18 (4T) DI-S, 18 (4T) Sumner, 18

Girls’ 100-meter dash

Adriana Novella, MDI, 13.47 Lily Turner, MDI, 14.00 Allyson Bender, MDI, 14.19

Girls’ 200-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, MDI, 25.99 Hanna Jordan, GSA, 29.25 Lily Turner, MDI, 29.84

Girls’ 400-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, MDI, 1:02.05 Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 1:06.58 Meaghan Goodine, Bucksport, 1:08.80

Girls’ 800-meter run

Tia Tardy, MDI, 2:15.53 Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 2:34.33 Zoe Olson, MDI, 2:35.43

Girls’ 1,600-meter run

Zoe Olson, MDI, 5:41:55 Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 6:01.60 Chelsea Lounder, Ellsworth, 7:14.86

Girls’ 3,200-meter run

Tia Tardy, MDI, 11:44.39 Louise Chaplin, MDI, 13:51.90 Bella Cimeno, GSA, 14:45.86

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles

Eliza Broughton, GSA, 17.63 Bella Cimeno, GSA, 17.86 Mazie Smallidge, GSA, 19.25

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles

Eliza Broughton, GSA, 49.03 Bella Cimeno, GSA, 51.16 Kiona Osterlin, Ellsworth, 53.16

Girls’ 4-by-100 relay

MDI, 53.25 GSA, 55.54 Ellsworth, 59.24

Girls’ 4-by-400 relay

MDI, 4:21.55 GSA, 4:30.78 Bucksport, 4:55.53

Girls’ 4-by-800 relay

GSA, 11:02.07 Ellsworth, 11:31.66 MDI, 11:44.22

Girls’ high jump

Erin White, MDI, 4-8 Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 4-8 Emma McKechnie, Ellsworth, 4-6

Girls’ pole vault

Ava Sealander, GSA, 7-0

Girls’ long jump

Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 14-5 1/2 Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 14-4 Kayla Agaman, Ellsworth, 13-2

Girls’ triple jump

Syra Gutow, GSA, 30-8 3/4 Cassidy Lee, Sumner, 27-8 1/4 Erin White, MDI, 27-8

Girls’ shot put

Dorothy LeMoine, MDI, 32-11 Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 30-9 1/2 Alicia Norberg, MDI, 30-8

Girls’ discus throw

Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 96-4 Morgan Dauk, GSA, 85-2 Kristina Cloutier, Bucksport, 81-6

Girls’ javelin throw

Morgan Dauk, GSA, 111-1 Megan Moore, MDI, 89-2 Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 86-2

Girls’ 1,600-meter race walk

Ava Sealander, GSA, 10:02.98 Cecelia Zeamer, Ellsworth, 10:12.8 Emma Larson-Whittaker, GSA, 11:20.05

Girls’ team scores