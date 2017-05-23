Mount Desert Island’s Jose Chumbe attempts the pole vault at the Hancock Country track championships May 19 in Ellsworth. Chumbe cleared 9 feet, 6 inches and finished second in the event. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL Mount Desert Island boys, girls claim Hancock County track titles May 23, 2017 on Sports, Track ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island outdoor track and field teams both earned first-place finishes at the Hancock County championship meet Friday in Ellsworth. On the boys’ side, MDI won 13 events and the team competition to finish 181 points ahead of second-place George Stevens Academy. Griffin Maristany won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Trojans, who also won all three jump events. Cameron Gordon won the 800-meter run for the GSA boys’ team and also claimed second place in the 100- and 400-meter dashes. For Deer Isle-Stonington, junior Brendan Penfold won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600-meter run. The MDI girls won 12 events and the team event to finish first with 171 points. Ashley Anderson and Tia Tardy both won a pair of individual events for the Trojans. George Stevens Academy’s Mary Richardson runs with a baton during a relay race at the Hancock County track championships May 18 in Ellsworth. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTOS BY MIKE MANDELL GSA’s girls’ team took second. Eliza Broughton won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles for GSA, and Ava Sealander won the pole vault and 1,600-meter race walk. Ellsworth finished third. Below is a list of the top-three individual finishers and all team scores for both the boys’ and girls’ events. Boys’ 100-meter dash Colby Lee, Mount Desert Island, 11.82 seconds Cameron Gordon, George Stevens Academy, 11.97 Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 12.02 Boys’ 200-meter dash Griffin Maristany, MDI, 23.94 Colby Lee, MDI, 24.65 Owen Mild, MDI, 24.98 Boys’ 400-meter dash Griffin Maristany, MDI, 52.51 Cameron Gordon, GSA, 52.83 Liam Higgins, MDI, 54.85 Boys’ 800-meter run Cameron Gordon, GSA, 2:10.98 Oliver Johnston, MDI, 2:11.21 Meredith Bradshaw Thomas, GSA, 2:13.63 Boys’ 1,600-meter run Nicholas Reznik, MDI, 4:47.35 Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 4:58.90 Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 4:59.97 Boys’ 3,200-meter run Brendan Penfold, DI-S, 10:52.75 Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 10:56.12 Calvin Partin, MDI, 11:08.55 Boys’ 110-meter hurdle Elijah Joyce, MDI, 17.42 Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 17.94 Nicholas Kimball, Sumner, 19.76 Boys’ 300-meter hurdles Josh Bloom, MDI, 43.22 Elijah Joyce, MDI, 44.07 Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 52.63 Boys’ 4-by-100 relay MDI, 46.82 GSA, 49.81 Ellsworth, 50.64 Boys’ 4-by-400 relay MDI, 3:42.54 GSA, 3:53.40 Sumner, 4:14.80 Boys’ 4-by-800 relay GSA, 9:08.78 Ellsworth, 9:26.78 MDI, 9:57.04 Boys’ high jump Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 6 feet, 2 inches Max Mattson, GSA, 6-0 Drew Rich, MDI, 5-10 Boys’ pole vault Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 10-6 Jose Chumbe, MDI, 9-6 Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 9-6 Boys’ long jump Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 19-11 1/2 Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 19-0 1/4 Drew Rich, MDI, 18-11 1/4 Boys’ triple jump Giovanni McKenzie, MDI, 42-5 1/4 Drew Rich, MDI, 40-8 Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 40-2 3/4 Boys’ shot put Croix Albee, MDI, 46-9 Micah Hallett, MDI, 41-6 1/2 Samuel Hoff, MDI, 40-3 1/2 Boys’ discus throw Samuel Hoff, MDI, 144-2 Micah Hallett, MDI, 115-0 Gilbert Isaacs, MDI, 108-10 Boys’ javelin throw Joe Norwood, GSA, 136-2 Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 135-1 Micah Hallett, 126-4 Boys’ 1,600-meter race walk Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 7:13.85 Boys’ team scores MDI, 302 GSA, 121 Ellsworth, 72 (4T) Bucksport, 18 (4T) DI-S, 18 (4T) Sumner, 18 Girls’ 100-meter dash Adriana Novella, MDI, 13.47 Lily Turner, MDI, 14.00 Allyson Bender, MDI, 14.19 Girls’ 200-meter dash Ashley Anderson, MDI, 25.99 Hanna Jordan, GSA, 29.25 Lily Turner, MDI, 29.84 Girls’ 400-meter dash Ashley Anderson, MDI, 1:02.05 Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 1:06.58 Meaghan Goodine, Bucksport, 1:08.80 Girls’ 800-meter run Tia Tardy, MDI, 2:15.53 Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 2:34.33 Zoe Olson, MDI, 2:35.43 Girls’ 1,600-meter run Zoe Olson, MDI, 5:41:55 Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 6:01.60 Chelsea Lounder, Ellsworth, 7:14.86 Girls’ 3,200-meter run Tia Tardy, MDI, 11:44.39 Louise Chaplin, MDI, 13:51.90 Bella Cimeno, GSA, 14:45.86 Girls’ 100-meter hurdles Eliza Broughton, GSA, 17.63 Bella Cimeno, GSA, 17.86 Mazie Smallidge, GSA, 19.25 Girls’ 300-meter hurdles Eliza Broughton, GSA, 49.03 Bella Cimeno, GSA, 51.16 Kiona Osterlin, Ellsworth, 53.16 Girls’ 4-by-100 relay MDI, 53.25 GSA, 55.54 Ellsworth, 59.24 Girls’ 4-by-400 relay MDI, 4:21.55 GSA, 4:30.78 Bucksport, 4:55.53 Girls’ 4-by-800 relay GSA, 11:02.07 Ellsworth, 11:31.66 MDI, 11:44.22 Girls’ high jump Erin White, MDI, 4-8 Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 4-8 Emma McKechnie, Ellsworth, 4-6 Girls’ pole vault Ava Sealander, GSA, 7-0 Girls’ long jump Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 14-5 1/2 Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 14-4 Kayla Agaman, Ellsworth, 13-2 Girls’ triple jump Syra Gutow, GSA, 30-8 3/4 Cassidy Lee, Sumner, 27-8 1/4 Erin White, MDI, 27-8 Girls’ shot put Dorothy LeMoine, MDI, 32-11 Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 30-9 1/2 Alicia Norberg, MDI, 30-8 Girls’ discus throw Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 96-4 Morgan Dauk, GSA, 85-2 Kristina Cloutier, Bucksport, 81-6 Girls’ javelin throw Morgan Dauk, GSA, 111-1 Megan Moore, MDI, 89-2 Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 86-2 Girls’ 1,600-meter race walk Ava Sealander, GSA, 10:02.98 Cecelia Zeamer, Ellsworth, 10:12.8 Emma Larson-Whittaker, GSA, 11:20.05 Girls’ team scores MDI, 171 GSA, 129 Ellsworth, 48 Bucksport, 16 Sumner, 8