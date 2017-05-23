Tuesday - May 23, 2017
Mount Desert Island’s Jose Chumbe attempts the pole vault at the Hancock Country track championships May 19 in Ellsworth. Chumbe cleared 9 feet, 6 inches and finished second in the event. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Mount Desert Island boys, girls claim Hancock County track titles

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island outdoor track and field teams both earned first-place finishes at the Hancock County championship meet Friday in Ellsworth.

On the boys’ side, MDI won 13 events and the team competition to finish 181 points ahead of second-place George Stevens Academy. Griffin Maristany won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Trojans, who also won all three jump events.

Cameron Gordon won the 800-meter run for the GSA boys’ team and also claimed second place in the 100- and 400-meter dashes. For Deer Isle-Stonington, junior Brendan Penfold won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600-meter run.

The MDI girls won 12 events and the team event to finish first with 171 points. Ashley Anderson and Tia Tardy both won a pair of individual events for the Trojans.

George Stevens Academy’s Mary Richardson runs with a baton during a relay race at the Hancock County track championships May 18 in Ellsworth. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTOS BY MIKE MANDELL

GSA’s girls’ team took second. Eliza Broughton won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles for GSA, and Ava Sealander won the pole vault and 1,600-meter race walk. Ellsworth finished third.

Below is a list of the top-three individual finishers and all team scores for both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Boys’ 100-meter dash

  1. Colby Lee, Mount Desert Island, 11.82 seconds
  2. Cameron Gordon, George Stevens Academy, 11.97
  3. Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 12.02

Boys’ 200-meter dash

  1. Griffin Maristany, MDI, 23.94
  2. Colby Lee, MDI, 24.65
  3. Owen Mild, MDI, 24.98

Boys’ 400-meter dash

  1. Griffin Maristany, MDI, 52.51
  2. Cameron Gordon, GSA, 52.83
  3. Liam Higgins, MDI, 54.85

Boys’ 800-meter run

  1. Cameron Gordon, GSA, 2:10.98
  2. Oliver Johnston, MDI, 2:11.21
  3. Meredith Bradshaw Thomas, GSA, 2:13.63

Boys’ 1,600-meter run

  1. Nicholas Reznik, MDI, 4:47.35
  2. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 4:58.90
  3. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 4:59.97

Boys’ 3,200-meter run

  1. Brendan Penfold, DI-S, 10:52.75
  2. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 10:56.12
  3. Calvin Partin, MDI, 11:08.55

Boys’ 110-meter hurdle

  1. Elijah Joyce, MDI, 17.42
  2. Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 17.94
  3. Nicholas Kimball, Sumner, 19.76

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles

  1. Josh Bloom, MDI, 43.22
  2. Elijah Joyce, MDI, 44.07
  3. Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 52.63

Boys’ 4-by-100 relay

  1. MDI, 46.82
  2. GSA, 49.81
  3. Ellsworth, 50.64

Boys’ 4-by-400 relay

  1. MDI, 3:42.54
  2. GSA, 3:53.40
  3. Sumner, 4:14.80

Boys’ 4-by-800 relay

  1. GSA, 9:08.78
  2. Ellsworth, 9:26.78
  3. MDI, 9:57.04

Boys’ high jump

  1. Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 6 feet, 2 inches
  2. Max Mattson, GSA, 6-0
  3. Drew Rich, MDI, 5-10

Boys’ pole vault

  1. Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 10-6
  2. Jose Chumbe, MDI, 9-6
  3. Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 9-6

Boys’ long jump

  1. Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 19-11 1/2
  2. Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 19-0 1/4
  3. Drew Rich, MDI, 18-11 1/4

Boys’ triple jump

  1. Giovanni McKenzie, MDI, 42-5 1/4
  2. Drew Rich, MDI, 40-8
  3. Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 40-2 3/4

Boys’ shot put

  1. Croix Albee, MDI, 46-9
  2. Micah Hallett, MDI, 41-6 1/2
  3. Samuel Hoff, MDI, 40-3 1/2

Boys’ discus throw

  1. Samuel Hoff, MDI, 144-2
  2. Micah Hallett, MDI, 115-0
  3. Gilbert Isaacs, MDI, 108-10

Boys’ javelin throw

  1. Joe Norwood, GSA, 136-2
  2. Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 135-1
  3. Micah Hallett, 126-4

Boys’ 1,600-meter race walk

  1. Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 7:13.85

Boys’ team scores

  1. MDI, 302
  2. GSA, 121
  3. Ellsworth, 72
  4. (4T) Bucksport, 18
  5. (4T) DI-S, 18
  6. (4T) Sumner, 18

Girls’ 100-meter dash

  1. Adriana Novella, MDI, 13.47
  2. Lily Turner, MDI, 14.00
  3. Allyson Bender, MDI, 14.19

Girls’ 200-meter dash

  1. Ashley Anderson, MDI, 25.99
  2. Hanna Jordan, GSA, 29.25
  3. Lily Turner, MDI, 29.84

Girls’ 400-meter dash

  1. Ashley Anderson, MDI, 1:02.05
  2. Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 1:06.58
  3. Meaghan Goodine, Bucksport, 1:08.80

Girls’ 800-meter run

  1. Tia Tardy, MDI, 2:15.53
  2. Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 2:34.33
  3. Zoe Olson, MDI, 2:35.43

Girls’ 1,600-meter run

  1. Zoe Olson, MDI, 5:41:55
  2. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 6:01.60
  3. Chelsea Lounder, Ellsworth, 7:14.86

Girls’ 3,200-meter run

  1. Tia Tardy, MDI, 11:44.39
  2. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 13:51.90
  3. Bella Cimeno, GSA, 14:45.86

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles

  1. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 17.63
  2. Bella Cimeno, GSA, 17.86
  3. Mazie Smallidge, GSA, 19.25

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles

  1. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 49.03
  2. Bella Cimeno, GSA, 51.16
  3. Kiona Osterlin, Ellsworth, 53.16

Girls’ 4-by-100 relay

  1. MDI, 53.25
  2. GSA, 55.54
  3. Ellsworth, 59.24

Girls’ 4-by-400 relay

  1. MDI, 4:21.55
  2. GSA, 4:30.78
  3. Bucksport, 4:55.53

Girls’ 4-by-800 relay

  1. GSA, 11:02.07
  2. Ellsworth, 11:31.66
  3. MDI, 11:44.22

Girls’ high jump

  1. Erin White, MDI, 4-8
  2. Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 4-8
  3. Emma McKechnie, Ellsworth, 4-6

Girls’ pole vault

  1. Ava Sealander, GSA, 7-0

Girls’ long jump

  1. Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 14-5 1/2
  2. Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 14-4
  3. Kayla Agaman, Ellsworth, 13-2

Girls’ triple jump

  1. Syra Gutow, GSA, 30-8 3/4
  2. Cassidy Lee, Sumner, 27-8 1/4
  3. Erin White, MDI, 27-8

Girls’ shot put

  1. Dorothy LeMoine, MDI, 32-11
  2. Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 30-9 1/2
  3. Alicia Norberg, MDI, 30-8

Girls’ discus throw

  1. Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 96-4
  2. Morgan Dauk, GSA, 85-2
  3. Kristina Cloutier, Bucksport, 81-6

Girls’ javelin throw

  1. Morgan Dauk, GSA, 111-1
  2. Megan Moore, MDI, 89-2
  3. Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 86-2

Girls’ 1,600-meter race walk

  1. Ava Sealander, GSA, 10:02.98
  2. Cecelia Zeamer, Ellsworth, 10:12.8
  3. Emma Larson-Whittaker, GSA, 11:20.05

Girls’ team scores

  1. MDI, 171
  2. GSA, 129
  3. Ellsworth, 48
  4. Bucksport, 16
  5. Sumner, 8