GSA, MDI track teams post strong finishes at state championship meets

ELLSWORTH — The George Stevens Academy and Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ track teams each posted top-three finishes at their respective state championship meets Saturday.

GSA’s boys’ team placed third behind Orono and Traip Academy with 61 points at the Class C meet in Dover-Foxcroft. In individual events, the Eagles got wins from John Hassett in the boys’ 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and Erik Taylor-Lash in the 1,600-meter race walk. As a team, GSA won the 4-by-800 relay with a time of 8 minutes, 25.19 seconds.

On the girls’ side, GSA recorded 56 points to place second behind Orono. The Eagles took second as a team in the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays and also had wins by Eliza Broughton in the 300-meter hurdles and Morgan Dauk in the javelin throw.

At the Class B meet in Yarmouth, MDI came very close to a first-place finish on the boys’ side but ultimately fell three points short of Winslow. In addition to team wins in the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 team relays, the Trojans also got wins from Croix Albee in the shot put and Noah Hutchinson in the high jump.

The MDI girls finished third behind Greely and York, but senior Tia Tardy gave the Trojans their most historic moment of the day when she set a state record with a 2:14:76 finish in the 800-meter run. She added another win in the 1,600-meter run and was also part of the Trojans’ winning team in the 4-by-800 relay.

For Ellsworth, Matt Shea finished 11th in the boys’ 3,200-meter run, and Nate Mason tied for 11th in the boys’ high jump. The girls’ 4-by-800 relay team of Emma McKechnie, Danielle White, Caitlin MacPherson and Kiona Osterlin placed 13th.

Bucksport’s Danny Bunker finished seventh at the Class C meet with a distance of 39 feet, 3 inches in the boys’ triple jump. Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold finished sixth in the boys’ 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 3,200-meter run.

The next scheduled meet will be the New England regional championships next Saturday, June 10, in Norwell, Mass.