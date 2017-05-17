Ellsworth boys, girls finish 1st at Bucksport track meet

BUCKSPORT — The Ellsworth boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams both came away with first-place finishes at last Thursday’s meet in Bucksport.

Matt Frost won the 800- and 3,200-meter runs for the Eagles, who also got wins from Matt Shea in the 1,600-meter run and Atticus Deeny in the long jump. As a team, the Eagles won the 4-by-800 relay with a time of 9 minutes, 41 seconds.

For Bucksport, Danny Bunker won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 11.75 inches and finished second in the 100-meter dash. Sumner’s Nicholas Kimball won the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.01 seconds. The Tigers and Golden Bucks finished the day in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

On the girls’ side, Ellsworth and Washington Academy recorded 143 points each to tie for first place. Kiona Osterlin won the 800-meter run and 300-meter hurdles for the Eagles, and Caitlin MacPherson won the 1,600-meter run. The Eagles also won the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays and got wins from Emma McKechnie, Kayla Agaman, Rachel Barnes and Cecilia Zeamer in other events.

Meaghan Goodine led the way for the Bucksport girls’ team by winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. For Sumner, Blue Howard finished third in the shot put. Bucksport finished third, and Sumner took fifth.