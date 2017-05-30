Tennis quarterfinal matches set

ELLSWORTH — Five Hancock County tennis teams will participate in this week’s regional quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Ellsworth boys (8-5) advanced to face John Bapst (11-1) with a 3-2 win over Foxcroft in Class B North preliminary action. That game will be played at Hampden Academy.

The fifth-seeded Mount Desert Island boys’ team (7-5) received a bye to the second round and played No. 4 Waterville on Wednesday. The No. 6 girls’ team beat Presque Isle 4-1 and will play third-seeded John Bapst (11-1) in the next round.

The George Stevens Academy boys’ team (12-0) received the No. 1 seed in Class C North. The Eagles will face No. 8 Orono (9-4), which defeated Deer Isle-Stonington (4-8-1) on Tuesday.

The fifth and final Hancock County team to qualify for the the quarterfinals will be the winner of today’s girls’ game between No. 5 GSA (9-3) and No. 12 Deer Isle-Stonington (3-9). That team will play in the quarterfinals against No. 4 Penobscot Valley (10-2) in a match that will be played at Schenck High School in East Millinocket.

In addition to the Deer Isle-Stonington boys, the Ellsworth girls (6-7) and Sumner boys (1-11-1) saw their seasons end Tuesday with losses in the preliminary round with losses against Hermon and Lee Academy, respectively.

With the exception of the MDI boys’ match, which will be played at 4 p.m. today, all quarterfinal contests will be held tomorrow, June 1. Times for those matches will be announced later.