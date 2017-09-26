Surry man wins men’s title At Home Tennis Round Robin

BLUE HILL — Glenn Daigle of Surry was crowned men’s champion at the fourth edition of the At Home Tennis Round Robin at the Blue Hill Country Club.

The Sept. 16 event served as a fundraiser for At Home Downeast, a program that supports aging in place for residents of Hancock and Washington counties. More than 40 players participated in the four-round tournament, the winners of which were determined via point tallies after all matches had concluded.

Sponsors for this year’s event were Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Camden National Bank, First National Bank, Stanley Subaru and Harmon’s Tire and Service Center. The women’s championship was won by Cheryl Hathaway of Winterport.

The next edition of the tournament has been scheduled for Sept. 15, 2018. To participate in or sponsor the tournament, contact At Home Program Manager Kara Janes via email at [email protected] or via phone at 374-5852.