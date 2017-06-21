GSA’s Nevin named PVC’s Class C Player of the Year

BLUE HILL — George Stevens Academy’s Lindsay Nevin was named the Penobscot Valley Conference’s Class C Player of the Year in girls’ tennis, the PVC announced last week.

Nevin, a junior at GSA, helped lead the Eagles to the Class C championship by going undefeated in No. 1 singles play against Northern Maine opponents. Her 6-3, 6-1 win over Orono’s Olivia McCormack on June 6 helped GSA clinch the regional championship for the first time since 2012.

In addition to Nevin’s Player of the Year honor and spot on the All-PVC first team, senior Yvonne Rogers and freshman Chloe Politte were named third-team All-PVC selections for GSA’s girls’ team. Sophomore Julianna Allen received honorable mention.

GSA’s boys’ squad received multiple first-team selections. Arlo Stabler and Kent Fang were named first-teamers in doubles play, and Ben Politte was also named to the first team in singles player. Boris Chen was named to third team, and head coach Mark Ensworth was named Class C Coach of the Year.

Ellsworth doubles players Colby Clarke and Cody Grover were named to the boys’ All-PVC second team in Class B. Senior Alexa Grant received the same honor on the girls’ side for the Eagles.

Mount Desert Island had one first-team player (Ellie Bridgers) and four second-team players (September Murray, Gabe Michael, Rachel Jacobs and Emily Banks). Deer Isle-Stonington’s Jordyn Judkins was a third-teamer on the Class C girls’ squad.