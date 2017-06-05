GSA tennis teams to play for regional titles

ELLSWORTH — The George Stevens Academy tennis teams will compete for Northern Maine titles Tuesday at the Armstrong Tennis Center in Hampden.

The fifth-seeded GSA girls (12-3) reached the Class C North championship game with 5-0 wins against Deer Isle-Stonington and Penobscot Valley in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Eagles then upset top-seeded Mattanawcook (13-1) 3-2.

On the boys’ side, GSA will be going for its eighth straight regional title. The top-seeded Eagles will square off against No. 6 Washington Academy (9-6).

The girls’ game will begin at 1 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow it at 3:45. The winning teams will play for state championships on June 10 at Colby College.