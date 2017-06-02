GSA tennis teams make regional semifinals

BLUE HILL — The high school tennis season has reached the regional semifinals, and the George Stevens Academy boys and girls are Hancock County’s only remaining teams.

The top-seeded GSA boys (13-0) continued their quest for an eighth consecutive regional title Thursday with a 4-1 win over No. 8 Orono (9-5). The Eagles got singles wins from Boris Chen and Bryant Hsiung to overcome a loss by Ben Politte and also claimed two doubles wins to stay unbeaten.

On the girls’ side, No. 3 GSA (11-3) claimed a decisive 5-0 win against second-seeded Penobscot Valley (10-3) at Schenck High School in East Millinocket. The Eagles got a 6-0, 6-0 win from Lindsay Nevin in singles and another from Yvonne Rogers and Chloe Politte in doubles to highlight the win.

The boys will face the winner of fifth-seeded Lee Academy (9-4) and fourth-seeded Van Buren (9-1) at home, and the girls’ team will play second-seeded Mattanawcook (13-0) on the road. Both games will be played Saturday. Times have yet to be announced.

Elsewhere, the Ellsworth boys and Mount Desert Island girls saw their seasons end with losses Thursday. The John Bapst boys defeated Ellsworth 5-0, and the Bapst girls beat MDI 4-1.