GSA tennis teams fall to Waynflete in championship matches

WATERVILLE — Faced with the task of beating a strong, historically dominant opponent in Waynflete, the George Stevens Academy girls’ tennis team wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

At Colby College on Saturday, a young GSA team came close to a pair wins and gave itself a solid building block for the future despite a loss in the Class C state championship match. The Eagles fell 5-0, but the didn’t put too much of a damper on what was a very rewarding season.

“We’ve gotten pretty far this year and have had to overcome absences, a lack of experience and a tough schedule,” GSA head coach Tim Farrar said. “Now that these girls know they can get here, they’re going to have even more confidence on their side.”

Julianna Allen pushed Waynflete’s Kiera MacWhinnie the distance before losing the tiebreaker 10-3, and Lillie Maier and Courtney Bianco won the first set against of their No. 1 doubles match 6-0 before dropping the second and third by scored of 6-4 and 7-5.

Because of time constraints, Allen’s match was sent to a tiebreaker after two sets instead of the usual three. Had a third set been played, Farrar said Allen would have had an excellent chance to hand Waynflete (14-2) its first loss of the day.

“She’s been playing a lot of these longer matches lately, and she’s proven got the stamina to handle them,” Farrar said. “Had it gone to a third set, I really would’ve liked her chances to win that.”

The state championship appearance was the first for the GSA girls (13-4) since 2012, and the road to it was a challenging one. After a preliminary win over Deer Isle-Stonington, the Eagles had to beat three higher-seeded teams — Penobscot Valley, Mattanawcook Academy and Orono — to be crowned Northern Maine champions. The team gave Mattanawcook and Orono their first losses of the year in the process.

GSA will also return many of its key players next season. Seniors Tatiana Heggestad and Yvonne Rogers are set to graduate next week, but Allen, Maier, Bianco, Lindsay Nevin and Chloe Politte returning, the Eagles are in a good position to return to the state championship game next year.

“I thought we were a year ahead, but our younger players really stepped up this year,” Farrar said. “We stumbled a bit early [in the sea

son], but we improved every match as the year went on and found ourselves right where we wanted to be.”

For GSA, the next task will be making a return trip to Waterville for next year’s championship match. The Eagles have the talent to do so, and with over 70 percent of their roster returning with more experience, there’s a chance they can make it even further.

“We knew going into the year that these next few years were going to be really bright for us,” Farrar said. “It’s going to be fun to have a chance to prove that with the group we have next season.”

Boys’ team falls to Waynflete

The GSA boys’ team lost 5-0 to Waynflete, which claimed the Class C title for the 10th year in a row and 14th time overall.

Waynflete (15-1) dominated the boys’ singles matches, recording 6-0 wins in four of the six sets played. GSA’s Rhett Cheng and Christian Jones came close to winning the first set against John Van Dyke and Cooper Sherman in the No. 2 doubles match but fell 6-4.

Even with the loss, the Eagles will still add regional championship and runner-up honors to their trophy case for the eighth consecutive year. The Eagles will return Bryant Hsiung and Kent Fang as they pursue their ninth Northern Maine title in a row next year.

“We’ve had some very good battles [with GSA] over the years,” Waynflete head coach Jeff Madore said during the award ceremony. “They’re good athletes and good people, and we’ll see them again in the future.”