GSA, MDI boys, girls split tennis matches

ELLSWORTH — The George Stevens Academy and Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ tennis teams split a pair of tennis matches at the Ellsworth Tennis Center on Friday.

The GSA boys received a doubles win from Christian Jones and Rhett Cheng and claimed a 3-2 victory on the day with singles wins from Boris Chen and Bryant Hsiung against Jimmy Carroll and Gabe Michael, respectively.

On the girls’ side, MDI won 3-2 to hand GSA its first loss of the season. The Trojans got singles wins from India Janes and Delaney Smith and a doubles win from Emily Banks and Rachel Jacobs.

MDI swept Ellsworth on Monday and did the same against Hermon on Tuesday. GSA won 10 of 11 individual contests in its sweep against Dexter on Monday and is scheduled to face Sumner at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.