GSA girls top Orono to win regional tennis title

HAMPDEN — Peeking in and out from behind the glass at the tennis courts at Hampden’s Armstrong Tennis Center, Tim Farrar couldn’t stop pacing back and forth.

About an hour and a half into Class C North championship match against Orono, Farrar, the GSA girls’ tennis coach, was watching Tatiana Heggestad, battle with Orono’s Elise Kenney. With a doubles win in hand, a Heggestad victory would put the Eagles on the brink of a regional title.

The match seemed endless. Whenever either player looked to be pulling away, the other fought right back. The two split the first two sets and then played to a 6-6 tie in the third. With a tiebreaker looming, both head coaches came out to speak to their players and watch the remainder of the match courtside.

“You can do this,” Farrar told Heggestad as the two returned to the court. “This is where you always make it happen.”

In yet another hard-fought contest, Heggestad proved her coach right. Moments after Heggestad took a 7-6 lead, Kinney hit a shot out of bounds to give the GSA senior the win. Farrar let out a sigh of relief, gave his No. 3 singles player a hug and looked to the far court. With Lindsay Nevin en route to a decisive victory in the No. 1 singles match, the Eagles were going to win.

Heggestad’s 8-6 tiebreaker victory highlighted GSA’s 4-1 Northern Maine championship victory over Orono on Monday. The win was the Eagles’ first regional championship since 2012 and marked the third match in a row that the Eagles had knocked off a higher seed.

“I actually thought I’d lost like twice,” Heggestad said. “I’m always nervous when it comes to tennis, and I like to play like I’m losing. … I kind of forgot what the score was because I was so focused on every point.”

Fortunately for Heggestad, she was wrong. Moments after her thrilling victory, her team also proved victorious when Nevin finished off Orono’s Olivia McCormack 6-3, 6-1 to give GSA (13-3) an insurmountable 3-1 lead.

“Even though I was focused on my own game, I would notice between points that [Lindsay] was making some really nice shots and that she was ahead,” Heggestad said. “That kind of made me focus even harder because I knew my team was counting on me to win.”

Earlier in the day, Chloe Politte and Yvonne Rogers had claimed a doubles win in straight sets for GSA. The Eagles got their final win in the match’s longest game when Julianna Allen bounced back from a 6-0 loss in the first set with 6-3 and 6-2 wins in the second and third.

The loss was the first of the season for Orono (14-1). The Red Riots beat GSA 3-1 and 3-2 earlier in the season, but when it mattered most, the Eagles found a way to advance to the Class C championship. GSA will face the winner of Southern Maine No. 4 seed Waynflete (12-2) and No. 6 seed St. Dominic (10-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Colby College.

Before the GSA players stepped up to receive their individual awards and the Northern Maine championship trophy, Farrar gave accolades to each of his players. He began with his youngest players and listed them one by one until it was time for the seniors.

As he listed the last of those seniors, though, there was one caveat: Heggestad’s name had been omitted from the list. Yet Farrar soon realized his mistake and gave the senior the recognition she deserved.

“Last but not least, it’s the player who’s given me a heart attack all year long — Tatiana Heggestad,” Farrar joked to media members, spectators and his players during the awards ceremony.

Heggestad laughed; from her expression, it was clear she knew it to be true. Perhaps — in the heat of the moment — Farrar had blanked on his last team member, but even if Heggestad’s name had been forgotten for a mere moment, her win was the most memorable of all.

GSA boys win 8th straight regional title

The GSA boys’ team (15-0) defeated sixth-seeded Washington Academy (9-7) 4-1 later in the day to win the regional championship for the eighth season in a row.

The Eagles will face the winner of South No. 1 Boothbay (11-1) and No. 2 Waynflete (13-1) for the state championship Saturday at Colby College. The Southern or Western Maine champion has won every year since 2005.