Ellsworth tennis player Faith Braley (right) waits for the serve alongside teammate Sophia Petros during a doubles match against Mount Desert Island on April 27 in Ellsworth. The Eagles and Trojans will both play preliminary playoff matches Tuesday, May 30. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL First matchups announced for high school tennis playoffs May 28, 2017 on Sports, Tennis ELLSWORTH — Below are times and dates for local high school tennis preliminary matches to be played Tuesday, May 30, and Thursday, June 1. Road teams are listed first. Quarterfinal matchups will be posted in the evening Wednesday, May 31. Tuesday, May 30 Boys, Class B North: (11) Foxcroft vs. (6) Ellsworth, 4 p.m. Boys, Class C North: (12) Sumner vs. (5) Lee Academy Boys, Class C North: (9) Deer Isle-Stonington vs. (8) Orono Girls, Class B North: (10) Ellsworth vs. (7) Hermon, 4 p.m. Girls, Class B North: (11) Presque Isle vs. (6) Mount Desert Island, 3:30 p.m. Preliminaries, Wednesday, May 31 Girls, Class C North: (12) DI-S vs. (5) George Stevens Academy, 3 p.m.