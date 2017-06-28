Ellsworth’s Higgins receives coaching honor

ELLSWORTH — The National High School Coaches Association named Ellsworth’s Brian Higgins as 2017 High School Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year on Friday.

Higgins, who is Maine’s winningest tennis coach with over 600 victories, has led the girls’ team to five state runner-up finishes in his tenure as coach. He also coaches the boys’ team, with which he won a state championship in 1996.

“We are extremely pleased to honor Coach Higgins as National Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year,” NHSCA Executive Director Eric Hess said in a statement. “Coach Higgins’ commitment to excellence for his student-athletes on and off the tennis [court] makes him an excellent choice for this honor.”

Higgins is the second coach from Maine to receive the award. Lewiston’s Anita Murphy became the first when she did so in 2011.

Higgins will receive a trophy and a spot in the National High School Sports Hall of Fame Museum, which the NHSCA’s Mattie Potter said will be built “in the near future.”