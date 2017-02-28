Hancock County athletes make All-State swim team

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island each had two swimmers receive Maine Interscholastic Swim League All-State honors, and Bucksport had one of the state’s top-three divers, the MISL announced in a press release Sunday.

For Ellsworth, Camden Holmes received the honors in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. Holmes was the winner of the 100 free and 200 free at last Mondays’ state championships in Orono. Despite swimming the state championships with an injured back, senior Sam Alvarado made the team with the best 500-yard freestyle time of any Class B swimmer.

MDI’s Liam Sullivan made the team in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard IM, 100-yard breaststroke and 400 relay. On the girls’ side, Lydia DaCorte made both the 200 IM — her time of 2 minutes, 8.67 seconds was the best in the state — and the 100-yard butterfly.

Holmes, Alvarado, Sullivan and DaCorte were named Penobscot Valley Conference All-Stars as well. Ellsworth’s Hayden Sattler, Austin Baron, Richie Matthews, Ellie Clarke made the PVC team, as did MDI’s Maddie Woodworth and Chelsea Schroeder. The MDI girls’ 200 relay team of DaCorte, Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver and Ruby Brown rounded out the list.

Another entry on both teams was Bucksport diver Anthony Wardwell. Wardwell was named the PVC’s best male diver after topping Brunswick senior Christopher Roderick to claim the individual state championship at the Class A competition last week.