DEFY swim team to hold placement days

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA swim team is scheduled to hold placement days for new swimmers tomorrow, Sept. 6, and Thursday, Sept. 7, at the DEFY pool.

Swimmers 10 and under can attend either day at 3:30 p.m., and swimmers 11 and over can attend either day at 4 p.m. The swim season is scheduled to begin in October.

For more information, contact Matt Montgomery via email at [email protected] or via extension 230 at 667-3086.