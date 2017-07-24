DEFY breaks records at New Brunswick swim meet

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA Dolphins posted their best-ever Maine Swimming International Invitational finish when they placed second at the meet in St. John, N.B.

DEFY took first place in 21 individual events and four relay events. The Dolphins also broke 24 team records in the meet, which was held July 13-15 and featured teams from New England and New Brunswick.

Nineteen-year-old Talor Hamilton set records in the boys’ 50- and 100-meter butterflies, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke He also earned a first-place finish in the 200-meter backstroke.

Colin Aponte and Nick Partridge also set multiple records for DEFY in their respective age groups. Aponte, 12, did so in the 50-meter backstroke, freestyle and butterfly, and Partridge accomplished the feat in the 50- and 100-meter breaststrokes.

Other first-place finishers for the Dolphins were Sam Alvarado, Camden Holmes, Cooper Holmes, Richie Matthews, Ava Sealander and Hannah Wood.