Maine Sluggers to host softball camp July 17-21

ELLSWORTH — Maine Sluggers is set to host a summer softball camp July 17-21 at its facility in Brewer.

Coaches Emily Gilmore, Rachel Martin and Ashley Tinsman will instruct players on hitting, pitching, fielding, catching, throwing, base running and more.

Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17-20 and from 9-noon July 21. Attendees will receive a T-shirt and will have a pizza party on the last day of camp. At the end of camp, Maine Sluggers will name a “Camper of the Week,” who will receive free admission to next year’s camp.

To register, contact Jenn Plourde via cell phone at 951-2250 or via email at JPlourde@ MaineSluggers.com. Registration is $250.