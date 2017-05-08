Ellsworth softball team rallies to beat John Bapst

ELLSWORTH — It wasn’t a strikeout or an extra-base hit that got the Ellsworth softball team going — in fact, it wasn’t even one that drove in a run — but it was the play the team needed.

With the Eagles trailing 1-0 in the third inning of Thursday’s game against John Bapst, freshman Trinity Montigny stepped into the batter’s box. The Eagles hadn’t been themselves offensively early in the game, but that was all about to change.

“You’ve got this, Trin,” Ellsworth’s head coach, Dottie Cameron, shouted to Montigny as she stepped into the batter’s box. “Let’s get a spark going.”

On the first pitch she saw, Montigny laid down a bunt. The ball slowly rolled toward the pitcher’s circle before hooking slightly to the left. By the time someone picked it up, Montigny was already at first base.

Immediately, the mood in the Ellsworth dugout reached a new level of exuberance. The Eagles are always a passionate bunch, but they had been in dire need of a breakthrough. This was it; the chants got louder, the offense found its rhythm and the runs kept coming.

“These girls are so passionate and so united as a team,” Cameron said. “They play for each other, and when one of them gets going, they feed off that.”

Ellsworth used sound baserunning and timely hitting to earn a 13-4 victory over visiting John Bapst on Thursday evening. It was the third win in a row for the Eagles after falling to Mount Desert Island to start the season.

Ellsworth trailed 1-0 after two innings but took the lead in the bottom of the third when a sacrifice by Hannah Sargent brought into two runs. Sargent scored on a Mariah Young groundout after stealing second base and advancing to third on a passed ball. Callie and Katie Hammer both reached base and eventually scored the final two runs of the inning to give the Eagles a 5-1 lead.

After John Bapst scored two runs the following inning, Ellsworth responded with six in the fourth. A combination of passed balls and alert baserunning put the Eagles up 9-3 before the Hammers capped of the inning with a pair of doubles that stretched the lead to eight runs. The Eagles would later add two more runs in the sixth to seal the win.

“We’re a very aggressive team on the basepaths,” Cameron said. “You have to be able to take advantage in any situation, and sometimes that can happen when the other team might not expect it.”

Offensively, Callie Hammer led the way for the Eagles with two doubles and two RBIs. Mackenzie Chipman pitched five innings before Sammy Mason finished off the game by pitching the final two. The two combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed only five hits.

The win marked the third time in four games that Ellsworth had scored more than 12 runs. Ironically, the only time the Eagles failed to reach that benchmark came in one of their strongest performances of the young season: a 3-1 win against defending state champion Old Town on April 29.

“That was a big win that will help us going forward,” Cameron said. “We were already confident, but to beat a great team like that is going to make us more confident going forward.”

Ellsworth also defeated Washington Academy 18-6 on Friday to improve to 4-1.

Ellsworth baseball beats Bapst, WA

The Ellsworth baseball team (3-2) posted decisive wins to end the week by beating John Bapst 11-1 on Thursday and Washington Academy 16-6 on Friday.

Both the softball and baseball teams play their next games at home against Hermon at 4:30 p.m. today, May 8.