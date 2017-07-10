Ellsworth 9-10 softball claims District 1 crown with win over Machias

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth 9-10 softball team defeated Machias 13-3 on Friday to complete a dominant tournament run and win the District 1 championship at DeMeyer Field.

Ellsworth outscored its opponents 38-8 over three games to win the tournament. The team had beaten Acadian Little League 11-1 on June 29 to begin the tournament and also beat Machias 14-4 on July 1 in what proved to be a preview of the title game.

With the victory, Ellsworth qualified for the state championships in Scarborough, which begin this weekend. The team’s first game will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

At the 11-12 level, the Acadian Major League team saw its softball season come to an end Saturday with a 9-1 loss to Scarborough. Acadian finished its season as the District 1 champion and had a 1-2 record in the state tournament.

Ellsworth’s 9-10 baseball team was eliminated with a 15-14 road loss against Calais on July 1. The 11-12 team can clinch the District 1 title with a victory against Machias at 5 p.m. Monday, July 10.