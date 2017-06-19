Bucksport softball team beats Madison to claim state championship

BREWER — After the Bucksport softball team’s miracle win in its previous game against Mattanawcook Academy, Saturday’s final hurdle required the Golden Bucks to dig even deeper.

For four full innings of Saturday’s Class C championship, Bucksport had outhit and outpitched the opposing Madison Bulldogs. Yet Madison had produced a run in its one scoring opportunity, and Bucksport had failed despite putting multiple runners in scoring position.

In the fifth inning, it looked as if that was about to happen again. Bucksport had produced four hits in the inning, but Madison had picked off two runners on the basepaths to keep the Golden Bucks scoreless. After Madison intentionally walked Bucksport’s Madysen Robichaud to load the bases with two outs, it was up to MaKenzie Smith to turn the team’s luck around.

Early in the count, Smith hit a looping drive to right-center field. In a stroke of destiny similar to the dropped ball against Mattanawcook three days earlier, the ball somehow, someway found a patch of grass to fall for a single. It gave the Bucks two runs, which, for the second time in four days, proved to be all the team needed.

Smith’s single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Bucksport softball team the state championship for the eighth time Saturday. The team’s 2-1 win over Southern Maine No. 1 seed Madison also marked its third undefeated season since moving to Class C in 2012.

“It was meant to happen,” Smith said. “Every minute in games and at practice along the way, we’ve worked hard and just had those moments of destiny.”

There were moments early in the game when it didn’t feel like destiny was on Bucksport’s side, though. Although the Golden Bucks had outpitched and outhit Madison the entire way, it was the Bulldogs who opened the scoring on an RBI double in the third inning. Even though Madison didn’t have a hit until that point and would only get one more the rest of the game, it was still ahead where it mattered: the scoreboard.

It’s fitting, then, that the play that ultimately did reverse the Golden Bucks’ fortunes came within inches of not coming to fruition. Madison (19-1) had three players chasing Smith’s blooper into shallow right-center, and had the ball been hit a yard or so in any other direction, it might have been caught.

“They were ready, and I thought one of them was going to catch it,” Smith said. “I think there were a few of them [within distance of the ball], and they all looked like they might have a chance.”

Smith’s base hit meant the Golden Bucks didn’t waste a brilliant outing by pitcher Kate Saunders. The junior struck out 13 batters — six in the first two innings alone — and only walked three in yet another complete-game performance.

Saunders gave up a double to start the sixth inning after her team took the lead, but she would bounce back by recording the last five batters of the game to secure the win and avenge Bucksport’s 3-1 loss to Madison in last year’s state championship game.

“I just had to stay calm, cool and do my thing,” Saunders said. “They really wanted it, too, but I knew that I was out for revenge. I wanted that gold trophy today.”

For the fourth time in the past six seasons and the fifth time under head coach Mike Carrier, the Golden Bucks got to hoist that trophy. When a tournament official brought it out to the field, Carrier let his players do the honors.

“I’m older now and don’t show as much excitement,” Carrier said laughing. “I still do inside, but I don’t run around like a fool like I used to.”

Neither Carrier nor Smith knew where the trophy would go once it got back home. With how much Bucksport’s softball program has won over the years, the trophy case at the entrance to the school’s Ralph Jewett Gymnasium has gotten rather full.

“They’ll find some room for it, I guess,” Carrier said. “We’ve been in that position a few times, but I’ll always remember this one.”