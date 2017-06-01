Bucksport softball 1 win from unbeaten regular season

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport softball team is one win away from completing an undefeated regular season after a 17-3 home win against Sumner on Wednesday.

Bucksport (15-0) has completed regular seasons twice since moving from Class B to Class C following the 2011 season. The Golden Bucks also went undefeated in the playoffs in those 2012 and 2013 seasons to win state titles.

Standing in the way of a 16-0 regular season is Dexter (6-8), which Bucksport will face on the road at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, June 2. Bucksport defeated Dexter 7-0 in the previous matchup between the two April 24. With a win, the Golden Bucks will likely be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Class C North playoffs.