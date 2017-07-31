Soccer camp Aug. 7-11 in Orrington

ORRINGTON — The Orrington Recreation Department will sponsor a Dutch Soccer Academy camp at Center Drive School starting Monday, Aug. 7, and concluding Aug. 11.

The camp is open to hold players entering grades 1-8. The camp runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for grades 1-4 and 5-7 p.m. for grades 5-8.

Founded back in 1997, the Dutch Soccer Academy draws inspiration from lessons taught by the Royal Dutch Soccer Association in the Netherlands. Lessons are taught by professional coaches from around the world and serve to aid community soccer programs.

An additional camp will be held Aug 14-18 in Rockland. To register for either camp, go to www.DutchSoccerAcademy.com.