Scoring spree lifts Ellsworth boys past GSA

ELLSWORTH — With each ball that bounced, rolled or blasted past the goal line, the celebrations at Del Luce Stadium got bigger and louder.

For a team that had struggled to score all year, the barrage of goals scored against local rival George Stevens Academy meant more than anything to the Ellsworth boys’ soccer team. The team’s earlier drought of three games without a goal is now old news, and a dynamic offense is giving the Eagles something on which they can build.

Ellsworth scored as many goals as it did in its previous seven games combined Monday when it defeated GSA 5-2 at Del Luce Stadium. Senior Zach Harris provided a hat trick for Ellsworth, which gave GSA its first loss of the season and has gained considerable momentum in its past two games.

“I think the effort, the determination and the drive our players have is finally working for them,” Ellsworth coach Paul Lock said. “They’re finishing in ways they hadn’t at the start of the season, and you can see the team movement and chemistry getting even better.”

Early in the game, it was GSA that took control. The visitors had two opportunities in front of goal in the opening 15 minutes, but two saves by Peyton Cole kept the game scoreless.

Almost immediately following the second of Cole’s two saves, Ellsworth began to pressure the GSA goal. Zach Harris narrowly missed giving the home team the lead when he hit the post with 25 minutes to play, but Arthur Jodrey scored three minutes later to give Ellsworth the first goal of the game.

Harris had another scoring chance for Ellsworth at the 18-minute mark, but GSA goalkeeper Alec Witham saved his shot in the top-left corner. With 12:31 left, GSA tied the score when Taylor Schildroth chipped the ball over Cole from the left side of the box.

Brad Smith had two scoring chances for Ellsworth (5-5-1) on both sides of the break, but clutch defensive plays by GSA’s Ben Cole kept the score level. That changed eight minutes into the second half when Harris scored from close range to put the Eagles ahead 2-1.

“This was the best game I’ve played all year — probably in my entire life, actually,” Harris said. “I started playing soccer in seventh grade and have gotten better every year, and I think I’m peaking right now.”

GSA (7-1-3) responded with 22 to minutes to play when an assist from Schildroth put Owen Vinall in on goal for an easy tap-in, but Ellsworth hit back when Harris ran straight through the GSA defense and launched a shot to the right side of the net to put the home team up 3-2 with 14:51 left.

Jack Lee increased Ellsworth’s lead to two goals with 5:47 to play, and the home team was awarded a penalty kick with 1:28 left. Up stepped Harris, who slotted the ball to Witham’s left for the game’s final goal.

“I told my teammates, ‘Guys, I’ve got to take this. I’ve got to get three,’” Harris said. “We had less than two minutes left, and I was feeling confident.”

Lock attributed the team’s scoring outbreak to its improved passing and offensive pressure. Ellsworth spent much the final 65 minutes in GSA’s half, and the result was too much for the visitors’ defense to handle.

“[Our players] were making passes across the middle instead of trying to loop them over,” Lock said. “The defense was moving up to try and keep the ball in, and the offense was charging the goal.”

For GSA, the loss ended a 10-game unbeaten streak dating back to last year. The team was scheduled to host Mount Desert Island (2-7) at home Wednesday and plays another home game against Deer Isle-Stonington at 4 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The sixth-place Eagles will put their newfound offensive firepower to the test again when they face Caribou (3-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. After that, the team hosts Washington Academy and MDI to end the regular season.

“This is a good time to have some momentum,” Harris said. “We had a lot of confidence after beating Old Town coming into this one, and now we need to keep moving.”