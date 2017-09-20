High school soccer season nears halfway point

BLUE HILL — The Hancock County high school soccer season is nearing the halfway point, and the George Stevens Academy boys are the only team to have traversed the early part of the schedule without a loss.

GSA is currently 4-0-2 with wins against Bucksport, Searsport, Mount Desert Island and Houlton and draws against Dexter and Ellsworth. The Eagles have scored 19 goals and allowed seven and are currently third in Class C North behind Fort Kent (4-1-1) and Orono (4-0-2).

GSA is at home against Orono at 4 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 21. The game will be a rematch of last year’s Class C North quarterfinals, in which the Eagles rode a Taylor Schildroth hat trick to an upset of the top-seeded Red Riots.

Elsewhere in Class C North, Bucksport and Sumner are also in playoff positions. With their win Tuesday against Sumner, the sixth-place Golden Bucks now have three wins to their name this season after going winless last year. The Tigers defeated Narraguagus 6-0 last week and are still in 10th place with a record of 1-3-1.

On the girls’ side, Bucksport (seventh) and GSA (ninth) are currently in playoff spots. The 4-2 Golden Bucks have scored in every game this season and are looking to build on last season’s appearance in the Class C North semifinals.