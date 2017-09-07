Ellsworth girls’ soccer team gets first win since 2015

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth girls’ soccer team won its first game in nearly two years Tuesday when it defeated visiting Belfast 1-0 at Del Luce Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Ellsworth’s Sierra Andrews provided the game’s only goal in the second to break the deadlock. Belfast (0-2) didn’t respond, and Ellsworth (1-1) went on to secure the win.

Since beating Foxcroft 2-1 on Sept. 25, 2015, Ellsworth had gone 22 games without a win. It had also gone 19 games without a win or draw dating back to Oct. 7, 2015, against George Stevens Academy.

The team’s next game will be on the road against George Stevens Academy (0-2) at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. GSA has lost to Dexter and Bucksport so far this season.