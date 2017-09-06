Ellsworth boys’ soccer starts season with wins

ELLSWORTH — After ending last season with four straight losses, the Ellsworth boys’ soccer team is back to its winning ways — at least for now.

Ellsworth began its 2017 Saturday when it faced Foxcroft at home, and Zach Harris scored the first goal for the Eagles just past the half-hour mark. The Ponies evened the score two minutes later, but a second goal from Jack Lee shortly after halftime gave the Eagles the win.

Against Belfast (0-2) on Tuesday, Ellsworth put its offensive firepower on display in a 6-1 win. Brad Smith had two goals for the Eagles in the victory.

Ellsworth (2-0) plays its next game at home against Mount View (0-2) at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 8. The team’s following game will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, against George Stevens Academy (1-0).