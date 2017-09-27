Roza wins Roger Willey 5K for 2nd time

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth American’s David Roza claimed first place overall in the 5K run at this year’s Roger Willey Road Race on Saturday at the Down East Family YMCA.

Roza’s time of 16 minutes, 45 seconds marked his second consecutive win in the race and was 1:14 better than that of the next competitor, Evan Merchant of Beals. Lubec’s Peter Williams was third with a time of 18:19, and Adam Murphy’s 21:48 earned him a fourth-place finish.

Tricia Brown of Cherryfield was the 5K’s top female finisher with a time of 23:16. Close behind her was Franklin’s Veronica Wentworth, who crossed the finish line in 24:01 to earn an eighth-place finish overall.

In the 10K race, Bangor’s Tracy Guerrette finished first with a time of 37:39. The top male finisher was Erik Knickerbocker of Hampden, who finished in 38:01. Ellsworth’s Rob Shea was third, and Kris Garcia and Chris Holt rounded out the top five.