Main Street Memorial Mile set for Monday

ELLSWORTH — This year’s Main Street Memorial Mile is set for 9 a.m. Monday, May 29.

The event, which will be held on Ellsworth’s Main Street, is $15 for those who pre-register by Thursday, May 25, and $20 for those who register on race day.

After the race, speaker Jeff Taylor will conduct a ceremony that will include a push-up challenge. Participants are invited to do 22 push-ups in honor of the 22 veterans on average who take their own lives daily.

Also following the race will be the annual Memorial Day parade.