Local, statewide weekend races take center stage

ELLSWORTH — Two popular races — one in Hancock County and another over 150 miles away — gave local runners plenty of options Saturday.

The weekend’s biggest event was the Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth. The event drew runners from all over the world, and Hancock County provided plenty of the race’s 6,800-plus participants.

Bar Harbor native Matt Homich crossed the finish line in 37 minutes, 45 seconds. His 194th-place finish was good enough to put him in the 98th percentile of all runners. Josh Bloom, also of Bar Harbor, finished in 488th place with a time of 42:25.

Elsewhere, Ellsworth’s Robin Clarke finished in 851st place with a time of 45:48. Among the other finishers from Hancock County were Letson Douglass of Deer Isle (48:24), Michael Westphal of Cranberry Isles (52:45) and Tom Kirby of Ellsworth (53:17).

At the Dynamic Duo relay race in Bucksport, Jim and Sara Hunt came out on top with a combined time of 40:21 in the six-mile relay race. Shane Martin and Kristine Guaraldo took second with a time of 42:15, Charlie and Katherine Collins finished third with a time of 44:03 and Bob Ciano and Margaret Jones finished in 44:46 to claim fourth.