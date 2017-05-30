Phil LeBreton (left) and Judson Cake lead the pack at the annual Maine Street Memorial Mile on May 29 in Ellsworth. Cake won the race with a time of 4 minutes, 28 seconds. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL Judson Cake wins Main Street Memorial Mile May 30, 2017 on Running/Cycling, Scores Ezra Dean (left) and Eric Mote race down Main Street at the annual Main Street Memorial Mile on May 29 in Ellsworth. Dean finished 10th, and Mote finished 11th. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL ELLSWORTH — A total of 159 runners started Memorial Day early Monday morning with the annual running of the Main Street Memorial Mile in downtown Ellsworth. Runners adorned their bibs with the names of loves ones who have served in the military. At the conclusion of the race, a ceremony in which some participants performed 22 push-ups to honor the number of veterans on average who take their own lives on a daily basis. Runners sprint toward the bottom of Main Street at the annual Main Street Memorial Mile on May 29 in Ellsworth. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL The race winner was Judson Cake, who finished in 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Below is a complete list of the race’s top-50 finishers. Judson Cake, 4 minutes, 28 seconds Phil LeBreton, 4:30 Stanley Grierson, 4:36 Mark Berry, 4:37 Perry LeBreton, 4:41 Erik Knickerbocker, 4:43 Evan Merchant, 4:46 Bob Ciano, 4:52 Hunter Umphrey, 4:5 Ezra Dean, 4:55 Eric Mote, 4:57 Eric Petley, 5:01 Frank King III, 5:04 Chris Jones, 5:06 Wes Tate, 5:07 Haley Lawrence, 5:09 Charlie Collins, 5:15 Brandon Leighton, 5:21 Aaron Hoovler, 5:21 Cynthia Kmak, 5:24 Chris Holt, 5:25 Tim Pearson, 5:26 James Kearns, 5:29 Cody Parker, 5:30 Nicholas Cormier, 5:32 Joe Roberts, 5:35 Abigail Mazgaj, 5:42 Scott Heidemann, 5:43 Deedra Dapice, 5:43 Sara Shea, 5:47 Rob Shea, 5:48 Rowan Tate, 5:54 Spencer Grierson, 5:57 Heather Haskell, 6:01 Laureen Libby, 6:02 Veronica Wentworth, 6:05 Bailey Bishoff, 6:09 Robin Clarke, 6:11 Zach Cravens, 6:14 Timmy Collins, 6:16 Caroline Mazgaj, 6:17 Tom Kirby, 6:17 Ashley Santerre, 6:19 Sarah Weaver, 6:26 Lisa Kearns, 6:27 Keith Jordan, 6:29 Jonathan Johnson, 6:30 Aleah Dean, 6:32 Jordan Berry, 6:36 Susanna Fay, 6:41