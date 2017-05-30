Judson Cake wins Main Street Memorial Mile

ELLSWORTH — A total of 159 runners started Memorial Day early Monday morning with the annual running of the Main Street Memorial Mile in downtown Ellsworth.

Runners adorned their bibs with the names of loves ones who have served in the military. At the conclusion of the race, a ceremony in which some participants performed 22 push-ups to honor the number of veterans on average who take their own lives on a daily basis.

The race winner was Judson Cake, who finished in 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Below is a complete list of the race’s top-50 finishers.