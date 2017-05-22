Color Fun 5K raises nearly $8K

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Horizons held its third annual Color Fun 5K walk/run in Ellsworth Saturday morning, drawing close to 250 participants and raising almost $8,000 for the organization.

Executive Director Tony Zambrano said one goal of the race is to help introduce people to Downeast Horizons, which “assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities.”

Another is simply having fun, which Zambrano said was definitely accomplished Saturday. “It’s a blast,” he said.