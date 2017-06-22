Baron’s Beach & Bacon 5K/10K scheduled for July 15

CASTINE — The Baron’s Beach & Bacon 5K/10K has been scheduled for July 15 at the Castine town dock.

There will be a $20 fee for all entrants, and the first 100 people will receive free T-shirts. Registration will be held from 8-8:45 a.m. on race day, but those wishing to register online can do so at www.crowathletics.com/runcastine. The race begins at 9 a.m.

The race is part of Castine’s two-day Bastille Day celebration. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Hatch Fund, which supports youth sports in the Castine area.