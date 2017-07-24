Deedra Dapice of Brewer crosses the finish line at the Bucksport Bay Festival 5K on July 22 in Bucksport. Dapice finished with a time of 23 minutes, 11 seconds. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA Over 100 flock to Bucksport to run Bucksport Bay Festival 5K July 24, 2017 by Mike Mandell on Running/Cycling, Sports BUCKSPORT — A total of 137 runners flocked to Bucksport on Saturday for this year’s running of the Bucksport Bay Festival 5K at the town’s municipal swimming pool. The race was part of Bucksport’s second day of celebrations for the town’s 225th anniversary. Most of the competitors came from Bucksport, Orland and surrounding areas in Hancock County, but others came from as far away as Florida and Virginia. Jacob Volz of Orono won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 51 seconds. Below is a list of the race’s top-50 finishers. Jacob Volz, 17 minutes, 51 seconds Jonathan Goupee, 18:14 Erik Knickerbocker, 18:23 Phil LeBreton, 18:31 Matt Shea, 19:10 Rob Shea, 19:14 Hunter Umphrey, 19:32 Bob Ciano, 19:45 Karl Volz, 19:48 Jim Hunt, 20:23 John Mills, 20:28 Unidentified runner, 20:32 Greg Dean, 20:33 Ben Sprague, 20:33 Connor Archer, 20:37 Aaron Hoovler, 20:57 Joe Roberts, 21:02 Ryan Mills, 21:08 Jason Geroux, 21:13 Ed Hughes, 21:33 Willie Leach, 22:25 Shane Martin, 22:26 Tom Dowling, 22:35 Clayton Doolan, 23:05 Rob Loeffler, 23:08 Deedra Dapice, 23:11 Bret Hanson, 23:20 Scott Heidemann, 23:24 Heather Perkins, 23:28 Bryce Carter, 23:30 Richard Vorwerk, 23:40 Sam Boyd, 23:57 Ava Dowling, 24:01 Sara Shea, 24:35 Geoffrey Dapice, 24:45 Adam Bohlen, 24:51 Corey Carter, 25:08 Hannah Rice, 25:37 Meaghan Geroux, 25:38 Tim Griffin, 25:43 Ian Panuncialman, 26:00 Sarah Robinson, 26:03 Jen Freilino, 26:06 Craig Boyd, 26:10 Peter Knowles, 26:20 Allie Cerkovitz, 26:25 Grace Smith, 26:34 Annette Hatch-Clein, 26:40 Mike Ferree, 26:46 Kathleen Garner, 26:47 Bio Latest Posts Mike Mandell Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American. He began working for the newspaper in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected] Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) Over 100 flock to Bucksport to run Bucksport Bay Festival 5K - July 24, 2017 Schoodic Institute president details ongoing changes at Schoodic Point - July 21, 2017 Speaker examines state of the American dream - July 21, 2017