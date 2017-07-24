Over 100 flock to Bucksport to run Bucksport Bay Festival 5K

BUCKSPORT — A total of 137 runners flocked to Bucksport on Saturday for this year’s running of the Bucksport Bay Festival 5K at the town’s municipal swimming pool.

The race was part of Bucksport’s second day of celebrations for the town’s 225th anniversary. Most of the competitors came from Bucksport, Orland and surrounding areas in Hancock County, but others came from as far away as Florida and Virginia.

Jacob Volz of Orono won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 51 seconds. Below is a list of the race’s top-50 finishers.