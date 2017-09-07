Schoodic Scramble scheduled for Saturday

WINTER HARBOR — The annual Schoodic Scramble charity golf tournament will be held for the 20th time when contestants take to the course Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event will be held at Grindstone Neck Golf Course, one of the 100 oldest golf courses in the United States. Contestants will play 18 holes with either a morning or afternoon tee time.

In addition to the golf, contestants will receive a free tournament hat and enjoy continental breakfast, lobster strew and wine. There will also be prizes for men’s, ladies’ and couples’ flights as well as a hole-in-one opportunity.

Proceeds from the event will go toward furnishing patient exam rooms at the Eleanor Widener Dixon Memorial Clinic in Gouldsboro. The event has raised over $220,000 in proceeds since its inception.

Featured sponsors for this year’s event are Darling’s Auto Mall, the Nathaniel Reed family, Sorrento Dental Associates, First National Bank, Winter Harbor Food Service, Rooster Brother, Kelco Industries, Dahl-Chase Pathology Associates, Merrill Furniture, Garbo Lobster and Stanley Scooters.