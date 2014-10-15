Greg Martin earns national ranking

ELLSWORTH — Husson University golfer Greg Martin of Ellsworth has earned national ranking in NCAA Division III.

In the report issued on Oct. 6, Martin ranked third in the nation with an average score of 69.5.

The Ellsworth junior had a good summer of tournament play.

In July, Martin took top honors at the 47th Coca-Cola Spudland Amateur Golf Tournament at the Presque Isle Country Club.

Martin finished with a two-day total of 145, giving him a one-shot victory over Matt Madore for the tournament championship.

“Ive had a lot of top finishes in the past two years in a lot of tournaments,” said Martin after his Spudland win. “I’d been competing with the leaders, but I hadn’t been able to get a win. It feels good to finally get one, and hopefully this can lead to more in the future.”

It did just that.

In early September, Martin shot a two-day total of 153 to finish 11th in a field of 64 golfers at the Bowdoin Invitational.

But a week later, he earned medalist honors with a best-of-tournament three-under-par total of 139, leading Husson to the Maine Intercollegiate Championship at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The Eagles had a two-day total of 597 to outdistance the University of Southern Maine with 616.