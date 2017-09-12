Champions crowned at Duane B. Gray Memorial Golf Tournament

BLUE HILL — Two sets of champions were crowned at Sunday’s Duane B. Gray Memorial Golf Tournament at Blue Hill Country Club.

The event, which is held annually for current and former George Stevens Academy students and parents, crowned Rob Clapp, Mark Clapp, Homer Lowell and Ebb Walton as morning champions. Afternoon champions were John Richardson, Ed Volkwein, David Taylor and Percy Zentz.

Ben Wootten and Stefan Simmons won individual titles for getting closest to the pin, and Walton, Chris Page, Bonnie Paulas and Phyllis Taylor won longest drive honors.

Proceeds from the event went to the the GSA Annual Fund, which helps fund academic programs, arts, athletics and more at the school.