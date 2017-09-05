Hancock County football teams have strong showings in losses

ELLSWORTH — A tough schedule kept Hancock County’s three high school football teams out of the win column to start the season, but all three teams showed signs of promise in their opening games Saturday afternoon.

Ellsworth/Sumner, Mount Desert Island and Bucksport each played road contests against teams that won or played for regional championships last season. Although all three teams fell, each was competitive in defeat.

Ellsworth/Sumner made the two-hour trek to Dexter and showed massive improvements from last season, in which the Tigers beat the Eagles 50-0. The Eagles stuck with the defending Class D North runner-up for all four quarters and even had the game tied at halftime before falling 28-13.

The loss marked the second week in a row of improvement for the Eagles, who also played MDI tight in the two teams’ Aug. 26 preseason showdown. Connor Crawford led the team with 92 rushing yards, a touchdown pass and five solo tackles on defense. Javon Williams had 179 all-purpose yards and throw for the team’s other touchdown.

“Our entire team played a really good game, and we should be proud,” Ellsworth/Sumner head coach Duane Crawford said. “Dexter is a strong program with a lot of kids and great athletes, and we were able to stick with them despite having a smaller team. We have to find answers for those mental mistakes and the penalties, but we’re making a lot of progress.”

MDI, which ended Winslow’s quest for a third straight Class C championship last season, came close to beating the Black Raiders again. The Trojans led until the final seconds of the third quarter before Winslow scored what would be the winning touchdown to go ahead 21-20.

Croix Albee, who missed the end of the 2016 season with a knee injury, was unavailable for the Trojans despite playing in the team’s 19-7 preseason win over Ellsworth/Sumner. Colby Lee rushed for 128 yards, and quarterback Andrew Phelps passed for 60 yards and ran for a touchdown in the loss.

Like Crawford, MDI head coach Mark Shields was happy with how his team performed. The Trojans have never won at Winslow, but Saturday’s loss couldn’t have been any closer.

“Three turnovers were the major factor between winning and losing the game,” Shields said. “We will need to work extremely hard this week to prepare for a very good Old Town team.”

Bucksport took a road trip to Lisbon, which lost the Class D state championship to Pittsfield’s Maine Central Institute last season on a touchdown as time expired. The Golden Bucks fell behind 24-0 early and couldn’t climb their way back in a 36-13 defeat to the Greyhounds.

Chase Carmichael completed 19 passes for 205 yards for a Bucksport team that should once again have one of the state’s top passing attacks this season. He had touchdown passes of 20 and 37 yards to Logan Stanley and Carter Tolmasoff, respectively.

Both Bucksport and MDI will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The Golden Bucks will be on the road against Mattanawcook Academy (1-0), and the Trojans host Old Town (0-1) in their home opener. Both teams defeated this year’s Week 2 opponents last season.

Ellsworth/Sumner is set to play another day game on the road when it heads to Thorndike to face Mount View (0-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The Eagles lost to the Mustangs last season but will have a chance to avenge that this time around against a Mount View team with far less experience than last year’s group.

“They play a tight offense, and there are going to some different looks out there for both teams,” Crawford said. “These early-season road games are always tough, but this is going to be a great test to see where we are here as the season gets going.”