Ellsworth/Sumner football players raise their helmets before practice Aug. 26 in Ellsworth. The Eagles finished the 2016 season with a 2-7 record. Ellsworth/Sumner football players get honorable mention LTC selections January 6, 2017 on Football, Sports ELLSWORTH — Below is a list of Ellsworth/Sumner football players who were named honorable mention Little Ten Conference players: Ethan Kane, guard and defensive end Keith Jordan, defensive tackle Declan White, utility player Malcolm Svec, defensive end Andrew Brown, safety Head coach Duane Crawford also announced Thursday that Ellsworth, which will drop its football partnership with Sumner starting next season, will begin supervised weight room activities in February.