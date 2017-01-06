Ellsworth/Sumner football players get honorable mention LTC selections

ELLSWORTH — Below is a list of Ellsworth/Sumner football players who were named honorable mention Little Ten Conference players:

Ethan Kane, guard and defensive end

Keith Jordan, defensive tackle

Declan White, utility player

Malcolm Svec, defensive end

Andrew Brown, safety

Head coach Duane Crawford also announced Thursday that Ellsworth, which will drop its football partnership with Sumner starting next season, will begin supervised weight room activities in February.