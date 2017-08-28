Ellsworth/Sumner, MDI football coaches not satisfied after preseason showdown

ELLSWORTH — When the final seconds ticked off the clock to mark the end of a preseason football game Friday at Ellsworth High School, neither team seemed happy.

As Ellsworth/Sumner and Mount Desert Island coaches and players shook hands and went to their respective end zones, there was a prevailing sense of disappointment — not with the result, necessarily, but with the fact that both teams felt they could have played better.

“That’s nowhere near good enough,” MDI head coach Mark Shields told his team. “If you come out and play like that next week, we’re not going to win.”

Although the game had its moments, both head coaches shared Shields’ sentiment following MDI’s 19-7 victory at Harold “Tug” White Stadium. With the regular season approaching, both the Eagles and the Trojans know they still have a lot of work to do.

“I liked a lot of what we did tonight, but it’s obvious that we still have a ways to go,” Ellsworth/Sumner head coach Duane Crawford said. “I think both teams are going to leave here saying, ‘You know, we could’ve done a bit more out there tonight.’”

MDI forced a three-and-out on the first possession of the game and set out on what had the makings of a successful drive, but three holding penalties and a false start hampered the Trojans’ march toward the end zone. Just when it looked as if MDI might still be able to finish the drive off with a touchdown, Ellsworth/Sumner recovered a fumble at the 10-yard line.

MDI’s Elijah Joyce would later open the scoring with a touchdown run just over a minute into the second quarter to make the score 6-0. It appeared as if that lead would hold going into halftime, but a fifth down that resulted from an officiating mistake led to an Andrew Phelps touchdown pass that made the score 12-0 with less than a minute remaining.

The Eagles got back in the game after a fumble recovery on the first play of the second half led to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Connor Crawford to Javon Williams, but MDI responded with a long drive that culminated with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sam Mitchell for the game’s final score.

Despite the obvious room for improvement, both coaches were relatively satisfied with what their teams did defensively. For the Eagles in particular, the result marked a significant improvement from last preseason’s 46-8 defeat in Bar Harbor.

“I told my guys I gave them a B grade tonight,” Crawford said. “MDI is a really good team with a lot of strong athletes, and we showed a lot of toughness and managed to hang in there for a while. At the same time, we had a few too many mistakes on offense, and you can’t do that against a team that’s as tough as they are.”

Both teams face difficult challenges to start their respective seasons. Ellsworth/Sumner plays an away game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against a Dexter team that went 8-3 and appeared in the regional championship game last year, and MDI plays on the road at that same time and date against a Winslow squad that hasn’t lost at home since 2012.

“Like I told our team, we need to get a lot better,” Shields said. “Fortunately, it’s just a preseason game. Both teams have a bit more time to put in hard work and fix the mistakes.”