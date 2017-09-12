Bucksport, MDI football teams get 1st wins

ELLSWORTH — Week 2 of the high school football season presented Hancock County’s three teams with some tough challenges, but all three were up to the task.

Bucksport’s game against Mattanawcook Academy on Friday was the highlight of the weekend. Although the Golden Bucks turned the ball over six times, the team still defeated the Lynx 48-42 in a three-overtime thriller.

Quarterback Chase Carmichael had three total touchdowns for Bucksport (1-1), which defeated Mattanawcook (1-1) on the road for the second year in arrow. Carter Tolmasoff scored the winning touchdown for the Golden Bucks.

Ellsworth/Sumner (0-2) came close to avenging last year’s loss against Mount View (1-1), which the Eagles led by eight points with less than a minute to play. Unfortunately for Ellsworth/Sumner, the Mustangs tied the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion and went on to win 43-35 in overtime.

Connor Crawford led Ellsworth/Sumner with 215 passing yards, 208 of which went to Javon Williams. Crawford also led the way on defense for the Eagles with eight solo tackles, three assisted tackles and a forced fumble.

Mount Desert Island (1-1) bounced back from a close loss against Winslow last week by pounding Old Town (0-2) 41-14. The game began Friday but had to be resumed Saturday after a lightning delay kept the two teams from playing.

Bucksport and MDI will face each other at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Bucksport High School. Ellsworth/Sumner plays its home opener against Hermon (2-0) at that same time and date.