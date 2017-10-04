Ellsworth’s Trinity Montigny nears the halfway point of the seeded girls’ race during the Festival of Champions on Sept. 30 in Belfast. Montigny’s time of 20 minutes, 36.57 seconds earned her 75th place overall out of of 759 runners. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL Hancock County runners compete at Festival of Champions October 4, 2017 on Cross-Country, Sports BELFAST — A total of 1,700 cross-country runners and their families made the trip to Belfast on Saturday for the 2017 Festival of Champions. The scene was a wild one; team tents occupied much of the space outside the school, and runners wearing colors of schools all over New England and parts of Canada were present. Spectators lined both sides of the roped-off course for each race to cheer on the runners. Hancock County’s top runner was Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold, who continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a time of 16 minutes, 26.19 seconds. That time was good for 20th place, which was in the top 3 percent of the 941 boys’ competitors. Mount Desert Island’s boys’ team continued its strong season by finishing 12th of 68 teams. Thorin Smith led the Trojans with a time of 17:02.70 to finish 56th overall, and teammate Nick Reznik was behind him in 58th. For Ellsworth, A.J. Palmer finished ninth in Section A of the unseeded boys’ race with a time of 20:01.99. Matt Shea was the Eagles’ No. 1 overall finisher, claiming 119th in the seeded boys’ race and 133rd overall. George Stevens Academy’s Eliza Broughton had the best time of any Hancock County girls’ runner. Broughton crossed the finish line in 19:57.81 to post her second-best finish of the season and place 43rd of 759 runners. George Stevens Academy’s Mary Brenna Catus competes in the seeded girls’ race at the Festival of Champions on Sept. 30 in Belfast. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL Ellsworth’s Trinity Montigny also had a strong showing, finishing 75th overall and 60th in the seeded race. Close behind her was teammate Caitlin MacPherson, who finished with a time of 20:57.73 to claim 99th overall. Below is a list of the top-five Hancock County finishers from each race as well as the county’s top-five overall finishers and all team scores. Boys’ competition, overall finishers 20. Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 16 minutes, 26.19 seconds 56. Thorin Smith, Mount Desert Island, 17:02.70 58. Nick Reznik, MDI, 17:06.02 122. Finian Burns, MDI, 17:52.34 133. Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 17:56.89 Boys’ race, Section A unseeded 4. Isaac Moore, Bucksport, 19:52.29 9. A.J. Palmer, Ellsworth, 20:01.99 32. David Hileman, Bucks-port, 20:56.42 34. Sam Updike, Ellsworth, 20:56.60 38. Alec Leathers, Ellsworth, 21:04.72 Boys’ race, Section B unseeded 3. Stephen Grierson, MDI, 18:02.20 81. Matt Perconti, MDI, 19:18.16 84. Parker Shortell, MDI, 19:19.36 113. Vianney Cambier, Ellsworth, 19:38.32 138. Liam Higgins, MDI, 19:53.01 Boys’ race, freshmen 11. Burns, MDI, 17:52.34 18. Luke Barnes, Sumner, 18:10.87 33. Jon Genrich, MDI, 18:39.93 40. Nicholas Cormier, Ellsworth, 18:56.46 49. Calvin Nelson, Ellsworth, 19:12.13 Boys’ race, seeded 20. Penfold, DI-S, 16:26.19 53. Smith, MDI, 17:02.70 55. Reznik, MDI, 17:06.02 119. Shea, Ellsworth, 17:56.89 126. Calvin Partin, MDI, 18:03.97 Boys’ team scores 12. MDI, 448 40. Ellsworth, 1,127 54. George Stevens Academy, 1,507 68. Bucksport, 2,006 Girls’ competition, top overall finishers 43. Eliza Broughton, GSA, 19:57.81 75. Trinity Montigny, 20:36.57 99. Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 20:57.73 112. Katelyn Osborne, MDI, 21:08.58 123. Abby Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 21:20.25 Girls’ race, unseeded 5. Olivia Watson, MDI, 22:36.05 11. Lily Cook, MDI, 23:04.92 23. Katelynn Bagley, Ellsworth, 23:23.28 26. Emma McKechnie, Ellsworth, 23:32.38 29. Sofie Dowling, MDI, 23:34.83 Girls’ race, freshmen 28. Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 21:20.25 30. Olivia Johnson, MDI, 21:23.38 53. Sara Shea, Ellsworth, 22:47.01 58. Lillian Frank, Ellsworth, 23:01.08 65. Cassidy Hanscom, MDI, 23:13.81 Girls’ race, seeded 35. Broughton, GSA, 19:57.81 60. Montigny, Ellsworth, 20:36.57 77. MacPherson, Ellsworth, 20:57.73 87. Osborne, MDI, 21:08.58 129. Louise Chaplin, MDI, 21:54.65 Girls’ team scores 23. MDI, 745 25. Ellsworth, 753 41. GSA, 1,091