GSA girls dominate Seacoast Invitational

SULLIVAN — From the moment the opening gun fired at Friday’s Seacoast Invitational, a group of maroon uniforms was out in front.

George Stevens Academy’s girls’ cross-country team breezed to an easy win at Friday’s Seacoast Invitational at Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan. The win, which was the Eagles’ second of the season, gave the team a boost as championship season approaches.

Eliza Broughton led the way for GSA, finishing the race in 20 minutes, 49 seconds. It was her fourth victory of the season and headlined the Eagles’ finish of a season-best 22 points.

Behind Broughton was fellow senior Mary Richardson, who crossed the finish line in 21:14 to earn second place. Zeya Lorio’s time of 21:30 completed a GSA sweep of the top three, and Mary Brenna Catus (sixth) and Susanna Jakub (10th) were also top-10 finishers for the Eagles.

“It’s a fast course, and we knew we had to get out in front,” Richardson said. “Once you get into the loop in the woods, it gets very difficult to pass. As a runner, you want to get ahead of the pack so you don’t have to deal with that when the time comes.”

Richardson’s second-place finish was her third this year. She was running for the second consecutive week after missing out on the chance to run one of her favorite courses at the Bucksport Invitational two weeks earlier.

Prior to that race, Richar

dson had overcome shin problems to help lead the Eagles to second place at the Ellsworth Invitational. This injury, though, was a different one.

“I actually rolled my foot in my bedroom listening to music,” Richardson said. “I couldn’t run [Bucksport], but I’m back and feeling better than ever now.”

GSA also had its best meet to date on the boys’ side. Caden Mattson finished a team-best eighth with a time of 19:24, and Isaac Wardwell, Max Mattson and Ian Renwick finished a respective 11th, 12th and 13th. The Eagles finished second with 52 points, three behind first-place Calais.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brendan Penfold came close to winning his fourth meet of the season but finished one second behind Washington Academy’s Matyas Machtigall with a time of 17:13. Sumner’s Luke Barnes finished seventh, and Bucksport’s Isaac Moore was 19th.

The next race is the annual Festival of Champions, which will be held in Belfast at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The race features top runners from Hancock County and the rest of the state.

“That’s a race that can be pretty stressful because it’s so packed with all those people, but it’s one of the biggest ones of the year,” Richardson said. “Our focus with that race is to start out fast and work with the crowd to try and pass as many people as possible.”

Below is a list of the top-10 finishers and all teams scores for both the boys’ and girls’ events from Friday.

Boys’ individual

Matyas Machtigall, Washington Academy, 17 minutes, 12 seconds Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 17:13 Evan Merchant, Jonesport-Beals, 18:01 Addison Coty, Calais, 18:13 Justice Bassett, Calais, 18:42 Travis Hunt, Narraguagus, 18:44 Luke Barnes, Sumner, 19:05 Caden Mattson, George Stevens Academy, 19:24 Holden Clapp, Searsport, 19:28 Kyle Richard, Calais, 19:48

Boys’ team scores

Calais, 49 GSA, 52 Lee Academy, 80 Washington Academy, 102 Machias, 151 Searsport, 159 Bucksport, 165 Sumner, 169

Girls’ individual

Eliza Broughton, GSA, 20:49 Mary Richardson, GSA, 21:14 Zeya Lorio, GSA, 21:30 Louisa Calame, Shead, 22:31 Katherine Bartlett, Shead, 23:13 Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 23:47 Sophia DeSchiffart, Narraguagus, 24:16 Paige Bell, Washington Academy, 24:50 Alyssa Turner, Narraguagus, 24:54 Susanna Jakub, GSA, 25:06

Girls’ team scores