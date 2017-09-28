Ellsworth girls 6th, boys 7th at Old Town Invitational

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams finished sixth and seventh, respectively, at Saturday’s Old Town Invitational.

The girls’ team’s top runner was sophomore Caitlin MacPherson, who finished the race in 22 minutes, 28.73 seconds to claim 14th place. Abby Mazgaj finished 18th with a time of 23:00.00.

On the boys’ side, Matt Shea led the way for the Eagles with a time of 18:33.27 to finish 10th. Mount Desert Island’s Thorin Smith won the boys’ race in 17:26.40.

The Eagles will participate in the annual Festival of Champions at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Belfast. The race features top runners from Hancock County and the rest of the state.