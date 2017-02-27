Shead girls, Machias boys among basketball teams in state championship games

ELLSWORTH — The George Stevens Academy and Mount Desert Island boys brought regional titles back to Hancock County on Saturday, but the Eagles and Trojans weren’t the only teams from Downeast Maine to hoist hardware over the weekend.

Washington County’s Shead Tigerettes and Machias Bulldogs both beat Southern Aroostook on Saturday to win the girls’ and boys’ Class D North titles, respectively. Shead (19-2) will face Vinalhaven (17-4) for the state championship at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Cross Insurance Center, and Machias (20-1) will face Greenville (20-1) at 2:35.

Elsewhere around the state, the four No. 1 seeds in Maine’s largest class size will compete for Class AA titles at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday. Oxford Hills (19-1) faces Gorham (20-0) for the girls’ title at 6, and Portland (18-2) will battle South Portland (17-3) for the boys’ crown at 9:05.

Both Messalonskee teams won Class A North titles Friday. The No. 1 girls’ team (21-0) will face Brunswick (18-3) at 1 on Saturday in Augusta, and the boys’ team (16-5) will face Greely (21-0) there at 2:45. The Messalonskee boys’ win over Oceanside marked the team’s first regional championship in school history.

In Class B, Kolleen Bouchard and the Houlton girls (20-1) will go for their third consecutive state title against the Gray-New Gloucester Patriots (20-1) on Friday, March 3, in Augusta. The Dexter girls (16-6), who upset both Stearns and GSA in the Class C North tournament, will face Monmouth (18-3) at the Cross Center at 7:05 on Saturday.