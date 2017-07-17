Results Basketball of Maine to hold summer clinic in Deer Isle

DEER ISLE — Results Basketball of Maine will hold one of its seven scheduled summer clinics next week at Deer Isle-Stonington High School.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, July 24, and will be held from that time until 12:30 p.m. daily until its conclusion July 28. The camp is open to all boys and girls entering grades 2-8 and costs $130 per player. Parents or guardians who send two or more players to the clinic will receive 10 percent off.

Those wishing to pre-register for the clinic can send an email to [email protected] or go online to ResultsBasketball.com.