Montigny leads Ellsworth girls past Caribou; boys complete doubleheader sweep

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth boys’ and girls’ basketball teams rang in the new year with wins over Caribou in a doubleheader Monday.

The girls’ team used a clutch performance from one of its freshman players to record a double-digit victory for the first time this year, and the boys overcame a sluggish start to win a tight game.

Montigny propels Eagles to second win

Her team was in desperate need of a basket, and Trinity Montigny delivered.

Ellsworth led the game 31-26 in the third quarter, but the Eagles had gone nearly four minutes without a basket to start the second half. Yet Montigny, a freshman, put a stop to the Eagles’ struggles in just a matter of seconds.

As Ellsworth drove down the court, Montigny found an opening beyond the 3-point line. She received a pass and, without hesitating, launched a shot that brought her teammates and coaching staff to their feet in anticipation.

Swish. Then, no more than a minute later, she made another. What had been a slim lead for the Eagles was an 11-point advantage that proved too much to for the visiting Vikings to overcome.

Montigny’s team-high 15 points lifted the Ellsworth girls to their second win of the season and highest point total of the season in a 53-43 victory Monday at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. It was a bright moment in a young career for the freshman, who was playing in only her seventh high school game.

“Trinity is a player who has fit in well with this team from the start, but today was probably the best she’s played,” Ellsworth head coach Andy Pooler said. “She’s smart and very naturally talented, and she has a group around that’s really able to help her be this successful.”

Although the two teams appeared evenly matched early in the first quarter, Ellsworth (2-5) went on a 17-0 run that gave it a 26-8 lead within the first five minutes of the second quarter. Yet Caribou (1-6) woke up on offense and forced the Eagles to commit several turnovers to cut the Eagles’ lead to 31-24 at the half.

Both teams started the second half strong on defense, and a pair of Caribou free throws were the only points either had scored at the 4:15 mark. From there, Montigny took over.

“Even though I’m a freshman, I’ve played with these girls for a while,” Montigny said. “They trust me and know I can succeed, and they’ve helped me find my shot a little more this year. Making those shots in a big game is amazing for my confidence.”

From that point on, Ellsworth’s offense as a whole seemed to wake up. The Eagles extended their lead to 45-28 after three quarters and never looked back.

Hannah Sargent added 14 points for Ellsworth, and Sammy Mason and Katelynn Bagley each had 11. Sargent also bore the brunt of two hard foul calls against Caribou in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t dampen the Eagles’ resolve.

“We were tested a little bit physically [in the fourth quarter], but we showed the strength we needed and came through,” Pooler said. “Between a good effort taking those tough fouls by Hannah and Trinity showing how she can jump in and fit right in in, we gave a total team effort.”

Ellsworth’s next game will be on the road against the Mount Desert Island Trojans (4-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Boys’ team hangs on

The Ellsworth boys allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the team still held on to win 52-49 in the second game of the afternoon doubleheader.

Despite eight first-half points from senior Bryce Harmon, Ellsworth went into halftime down 21-17. The Eagles, though, went on a 12-0 run to start the second half and kept Caribou at bay defensively throughout the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 34-28 lead.

Ellsworth nearly saw its lead evaporate when Caribou made four shots in a row late in the dying minutes, but the Eagles shot 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and forced the Vikings into shooting an air ball as time expired to seal the win.

Harmon led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points and also had a pair of assists. Jackson Curtis finished with 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and Zach Harris added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The team’s next game will be on the road against the Mount Desert Island Trojans (6-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The Eagles and Trojans each won once in the two meetings between the teams last season.