MDI girls defeat Ellsworth in regular-season finale

ELLSWORTH — The regular season ended on a high note for the Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team, which defeated rival Ellsworth 38-25 on Wednesday night in Ellsworth.

It was a defensive battle for much of the first quarter, during which the Eagles, who were in search of a Senior Night victory, scored just four points. The Trojans notched six points via baskets from Maddy Good, Mariah Hamor and Hannah Chamberlain.

Both sides were gunning for the basket early and often in the second quarter, but the Trojans had the edge on both offense and defense. Maddy Candage scored four points for MDI, and Good, Maya Watras and Alexis Clarito each had two. Ellsworth scored three and entered halftime trailing 16-7.

MDI and Ellsworth continued to press each other in the third quarter. Ellsworth cut MDI’s lead to three at one point, but the Trojans responded to extend the lead back to 10 by the end of the quarter. MDI then outscored Ellsworth 12-7 in the last eight minutes to close out the victory and a season sweep of the Eagles.

Maya Watras led MDI (11-7) in scoring with nine points. Candage and Good each scored seven, and Julia Watras had five. Trinity Montigny led Ellsworth (9-9) with 11 points, and Callie Hammer added eight.

The win gives the Trojans the No. 8 seed and a home playoff game against the Maine Central Institute Huskies (11-7) in the preliminary round of the Class B North tournament. That game will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“We really wanted to be able to play at home in the prelims,” Barker said. “We came out and did our job tonight.”

Games between the two rivals are always intense, but this one had extra importance for both teams; if the Eagles had won, they would have received the home court advantage next week instead.

“It’s always intense when you have a rival game — especially going against Ellsworth,” head coach Brent Barker said.

Ellsworth will receive the No. 10 seed. The Eagles will face the John Bapst Crusaders (11-7) on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ellsworth won 60-52 in the most recent meeting between the two teams last Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center.

“We’ve come a long way from back when we were 2-6,” Ellsworth head coach Andy Pooler said. “It was hard to climb our way back, but we did it and made the playoffs. It doesn’t matter if the next game is in Connecticut, Canada — anywhere we have to go, we’ll go there.”